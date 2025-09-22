Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after buying an additional 887,415 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.1%

OMC opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.