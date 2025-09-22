Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 2,330 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,405 shares of company stock worth $196,059,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $778.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $747.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.