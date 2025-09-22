NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 163,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,085,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1%

NXPI stock opened at $224.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.13 and a 200 day moving average of $208.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

