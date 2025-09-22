NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $238.17 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.54.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $15,310,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 634,756,900 shares in the company, valued at $150,849,977,285. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,541,874 shares of company stock worth $612,300,600 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

