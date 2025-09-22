NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.83.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3%

MDB opened at $323.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.90.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $258,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,460. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

