Lb Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Director Ran Nussbaum Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Lb Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,411,681 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,215. This trade represents a 242.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lb Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lb Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.88 on Monday.

About Lb Pharmaceuticals

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.

