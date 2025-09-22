Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases Shares of 32,124 Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 444,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 50,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3%

KVUE opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

