Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 162.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 111,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.