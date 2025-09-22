Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $8,235,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 502,162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 773.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 152.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 555,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 335,502 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $709.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

