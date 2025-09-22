Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

