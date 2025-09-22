Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys Shares of 14,070 Halliburton Company $HAL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.37.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

