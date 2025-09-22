Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,806,000 after buying an additional 593,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,481,000 after buying an additional 727,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $254.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.