Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires Shares of 28,640 Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

