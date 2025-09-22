Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.93 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.