Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Stake in News Corporation $NWSA

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of News by 714.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.
News Price Performance
NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.86.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
