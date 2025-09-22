Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Stake in News Corporation $NWSA

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of News by 714.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.