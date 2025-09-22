Insider Selling: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Major Shareholder Sells $122,310,000.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $122,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,097,161 shares in the company, valued at $167,041,253.97. This represents a 42.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vita Coco by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COCO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

