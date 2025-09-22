Insider Selling: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Director Sells $5,523,000.00 in Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director David Lobel sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,654,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,842,213.42. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.67 million. Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Holley by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 275,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Holley by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,807,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Holley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,498,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Holley by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 739,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

