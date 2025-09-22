Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $3,292,612.70 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,292,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,079.55. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $2,532,136.18.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $6,852,231.96.

On Monday, August 18th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $5,773,402.62.

On Thursday, August 7th, Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $6,209,095.90.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $2,388,583.50.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 2,792 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $141,219.36.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

