Insider Selling: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 47,300 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $2,367,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,217.05. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $20,017,307.91.

On Monday, September 8th, Matthew Jacobson sold 143,205 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $6,701,994.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $50.20 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9,968.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in GitLab by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 75,331 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in GitLab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

