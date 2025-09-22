Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells $99,999,996.96 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) General sold 6,246,096 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,596,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,783,224.79. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

