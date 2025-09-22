Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells $99,999,996.96 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) General sold 6,246,096 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,596,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,783,224.79. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.17.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
