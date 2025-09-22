IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,043,435. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.16. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

