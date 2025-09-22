IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE EME opened at $633.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $612.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.