IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

