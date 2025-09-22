IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Stock Holdings Lifted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IES were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IES by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. City State Bank increased its stake in IES by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total value of $2,593,220.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $53,984,109 in the last ninety days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on IES

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $379.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.27. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $388.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.