iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Insider Pierre Miron Sells 20,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total transaction of C$3,011,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at C$737,930.20. This trade represents a 80.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$156.36 on Monday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$108.68 and a 52-week high of C$156.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$146.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.88.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

