Head to Head Survey: Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 23.10% 60.79% 8.56% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 11 0 2.92 Sands China 0 2 0 1 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $106.98, indicating a potential upside of 28.95%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sands China.

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Sands China”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.41 billion 4.50 $289.00 million $4.28 19.38 Sands China $7.08 billion N/A $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sands China pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Sands China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides management services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.