Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. William Allan Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $55,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.