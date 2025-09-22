Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $70.88 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

