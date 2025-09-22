Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) EVP Sells $2,079,332.98 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 609,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.52 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Element Solutions by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Element Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 835,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.