Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. 119,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Stock Down 23.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of C$19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

