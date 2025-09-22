Critical Survey: iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) versus Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iQIYI has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and iQIYI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $3.37 million 0.78 -$3.72 million ($3.20) -0.74 iQIYI $27.67 billion 0.09 $104.68 million $0.01 260.00

iQIYI has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iQIYI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and iQIYI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 iQIYI 1 4 3 0 2.25

iQIYI has a consensus price target of $2.51, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Given iQIYI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iQIYI is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of iQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of iQIYI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and iQIYI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -95.43% -211.61% -45.85% iQIYI 0.32% 2.26% 0.66%

Summary

iQIYI beats Senmiao Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite that offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

