Critical Analysis: U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) vs. Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and U.S. GoldMining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Minco Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$290,000.00 $0.01 4.85 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$8.48 million ($0.66) -13.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. GoldMining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minco Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A 10.65% 10.32% U.S. GoldMining N/A -196.04% -163.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Minco Capital and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.73%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Minco Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

(Get Free Report)

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.