Critical Analysis: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TD SYNNEX and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TD SYNNEX
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
|SMC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus price target of $153.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Given TD SYNNEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than SMC.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
84.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TD SYNNEX and SMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TD SYNNEX
|$58.45 billion
|0.21
|$689.09 million
|$8.56
|17.56
|SMC
|$5.20 billion
|3.65
|$1.03 billion
|$0.75
|19.80
SMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TD SYNNEX. TD SYNNEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares TD SYNNEX and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TD SYNNEX
|1.21%
|11.58%
|3.18%
|SMC
|18.00%
|7.31%
|6.68%
Summary
TD SYNNEX beats SMC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components. It also provides systems design and rack integration, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly; and thermal testing, power-draw testing, burn-in, and quality and logistics support. In addition, the company offers outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; shipping documents generation, multi-level serial number tracking, and configured products and online order and shipment tracking, as well as turn-key logistics solutions. Further, it provides public cloud solutions in productivity and collaboration, IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, PaaS, or Platform as a Service, SaaS, or Software as a Service, security, mobility, IoT, and other hybrid solutions. Additionally, the company offers online services; provides net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters-of-credit backed financing and arrangement; and leases products and provides device-as-a-service, as well as offers direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, national and regional trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves value-added resellers, corporate resellers, government resellers, system integrators, direct marketers, retailers, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
