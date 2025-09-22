Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4,346.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 150,521 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 507.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 211,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLW opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $79.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

