Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) CTO Sells $2,126,000.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 40,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,865.79. The trade was a 83.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $779.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barrington Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair cut Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10,162.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,257,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 3,225,853 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 60.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,173,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 1,191,748 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $27,709,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3,808.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 1,695,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

