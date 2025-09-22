Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Insider Sells A$7,000,000.00 in Stock

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) insider James Pagent sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.50, for a total transaction of A$7,000,000.00.

Autosports Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $356.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Autosports Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 145.0%. Autosports Group’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

