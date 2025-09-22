Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183,471 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of IQVIA worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $187.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

