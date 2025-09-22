Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 68,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.