Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 768,287 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 765.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,287 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

