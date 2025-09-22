Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 216.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,797 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Toast worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,034. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,682.96. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TOST opened at $41.16 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

