Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 100,606 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after buying an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.