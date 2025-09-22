Aramark $ARMK Stock Position Reduced by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.