Analyzing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quantum and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 2 2 0 2.50 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.74%. Given Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quantum is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $274.06 million 0.58 -$115.09 million N/A N/A Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quantum and Storage Computer”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Storage Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -42.24% N/A -23.41% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quantum beats Storage Computer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration. It also provides ActiveScale Object Storage Software that scalable and durable storage for long term data preservation and protection; DXi Backup Appliances to build backup appliances for high-speed backup and recovery and multisite data protection; and Scalar Tape Storage that secure storage for long term data archiving and offline data protection which are used by hyperscalers and enterprises. In addition, the company sells linear tape-open (LTO) a tape drives for small business data protection and archiving; and LTO media for use in tape storage systems. Further, it offers global support, managed services, customer support agreements, software subscriptions, installation, education, and consulting and training services, as well as Quantum-as-a-Service. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It has a partnership with Tiger Surveillance to deliver end-to-end solutions for long-term retention and archiving of video surveillance data. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corporation develops data storage software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

