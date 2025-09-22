Analyzing Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 12.18% 3.38% 2.16% Seritage Growth Properties -497.67% -21.55% -12.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 1 1 8 1 2.82 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Welltower and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $177.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Seritage Growth Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $9.14 billion 12.12 $951.68 million $1.77 93.52 Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 13.27 -$153.54 million ($1.59) -2.61

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Welltower beats Seritage Growth Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

