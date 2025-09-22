Analyzing BingEx (FLX) and Its Competitors

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BingEx to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BingEx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $612.14 million -$20.07 million -17.83 BingEx Competitors $8.60 billion $184.49 million 13.19

BingEx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.31% N/A -1.14% BingEx Competitors 5.94% -220.76% 2.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BingEx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 1 0 3.00 BingEx Competitors 372 1366 1543 92 2.40

BingEx presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 3.28%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BingEx rivals beat BingEx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BingEx Company Profile

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

