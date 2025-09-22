Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

