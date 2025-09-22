Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Decreased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

