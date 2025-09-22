Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) vs. DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Head to Head Contrast

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -4.10% N/A -8.68% DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 4.14% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 5 2 3.13

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.85%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $168.27 million 0.73 -$35.64 million ($4.36) -2.57 DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 9.63 $70.52 million ($0.04) -301.50

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Portfolio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

