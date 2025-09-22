37,440 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $611.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

