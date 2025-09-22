1,490 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Price Performance
MDB stock opened at $323.43 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
